Robert "Bobby" Guillot Sr., 71, a native and resident of Napoleonville, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Bobby was born on October 7, 1947 in Napoleonville, the son of Nolan and Josie Caballero Guillot. Bobby was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Bobby received his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Nicholls State University in 1970. He worked as a farmer and later became an insurance agent for the Knights of Columbus for 27 years. He served as an active member of the Knights of Columbus as a Fourth Degree and Assumption Parish Farm Bureau. He was long-time co-chair of the KC Youth Fishing Rodeo. Bobby loved his grandchildren dearly and attended all of their events. He enjoyed cutting grass, watching sports especially LSU and the Saints, and visiting with his friends from high school. Bobby will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 50 years, Anna Lee Sagona Guillot; three children, Robert Guillot (Jenny), Laurie Barbera (Matthew) and Lynne Miller (Jason); six grandchildren, Grant, Alex, and Claire Guillot, Jackson Miller, Peyton and Lauren Barbera; two sisters, Martha Crochet and Janet Boudreaux and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Nolan and Josie Guillot and two brothers, Kenneth and Nolan Guillot. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Plattenville. Interment to follow in the church mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Elizabeth Catholic School in Paincourtville, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2019