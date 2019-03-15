Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert "Bobby" Guillot Sr., 71, a native and resident of Napoleonville, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Bobby was born on October 7, 1947 in Napoleonville, the son of Nolan and Josie Caballero Guillot. Bobby was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Bobby received his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Nicholls State University in 1970. He worked as a farmer and later became an insurance agent for the Knights of Columbus for 27 years. He served as an active member of the Knights of Columbus as a Fourth Degree and Assumption Parish Farm Bureau. He was long-time co-chair of the KC Youth Fishing Rodeo. Bobby loved his grandchildren dearly and attended all of their events. He enjoyed cutting grass, watching sports especially LSU and the Saints, and visiting with his friends from high school. Bobby will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 50 years, Anna Lee Sagona Guillot; three children, Robert Guillot (Jenny), Laurie Barbera (Matthew) and Lynne Miller (Jason); six grandchildren, Grant, Alex, and Claire Guillot, Jackson Miller, Peyton and Lauren Barbera; two sisters, Martha Crochet and Janet Boudreaux and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Nolan and Josie Guillot and two brothers, Kenneth and Nolan Guillot. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Plattenville. Interment to follow in the church mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Elizabeth Catholic School in Paincourtville, LA. Robert "Bobby" Guillot Sr., 71, a native and resident of Napoleonville, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Bobby was born on October 7, 1947 in Napoleonville, the son of Nolan and Josie Caballero Guillot. Bobby was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Bobby received his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Nicholls State University in 1970. He worked as a farmer and later became an insurance agent for the Knights of Columbus for 27 years. He served as an active member of the Knights of Columbus as a Fourth Degree and Assumption Parish Farm Bureau. He was long-time co-chair of the KC Youth Fishing Rodeo. Bobby loved his grandchildren dearly and attended all of their events. He enjoyed cutting grass, watching sports especially LSU and the Saints, and visiting with his friends from high school. Bobby will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 50 years, Anna Lee Sagona Guillot; three children, Robert Guillot (Jenny), Laurie Barbera (Matthew) and Lynne Miller (Jason); six grandchildren, Grant, Alex, and Claire Guillot, Jackson Miller, Peyton and Lauren Barbera; two sisters, Martha Crochet and Janet Boudreaux and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Nolan and Josie Guillot and two brothers, Kenneth and Nolan Guillot. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 9am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Plattenville. Interment to follow in the church mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Elizabeth Catholic School in Paincourtville, LA. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Ourso Funeral Home

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close