Robert A. (Bob) Bogan was a native and life long resident of Baton Rouge. He died at the age of 92 on March 7, 2019 at home. He is survived by his children, Linda Bogan Pippins; Robert A. Bogan III (and wife, Virginia); Ellen Bogan Lee (and husband, Steve); Dr. Paula Bogan Drone (and husband, Don); and Patrick J. Bogan (and wife, Tammy), his grandchildren, Eric Lee (and wife, Caroline); Kathleen Lee; Jessica Lee; Jennifer Bogan Sabrio (and husband, Tyler); Robert P. Bogan (and fiancée, Christina); Nicholas Bogan (and wife, Courtney); Ashley Bogan; Cade Bogan (and wife, Lexie); Blair Bogan and 6 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Ursula Bogan Carmena (and her husband Jack) and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 45 years, Virginia Bellan Bogan and his second wife of 19 Years, Genevieve Mayeux Bogan; his parents, Chief Robert A Bogan, Sr. and Ethel LeBlanc Bogan; his sisters, Elizabeth Anne Bogan and MaryDelle Bogan Gerald; his brothers-in-law Donald Gerald and Paul P. Bellan; his son-in-law, Lawrence A Pippins and his grandchild, Megan Lee. Bob graduated from Catholic High School and LSU (1949). He was a proud veteran and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He worked for The Louisiana Rating and Fire Prevention Bureau and then Louisiana Companies for 41 years. He was a Past President of the Baton Rouge Insurance Exchange; on the Board of Directors of the Louisiana Fire Insurance Company; and a Past President of the Louisiana Association of Insurance Agents. He received Distinguished Salesman and Distinguished Sales awards from the Sales and Marketing Executives of Baton Rouge. He was active in many community organizations in Baton Rouge. In 1956 Bob was responsible for establishing Chapter of Baton Rouge. He served as the chapter's first president for 10 years. He served on the Advisory Board of the Volunteers of America, The Junior Achievement Board of Directors, and The St. Joseph Cemetery Board. He was a past President and active member of the Irish Club of Baton Rouge. For many years, his annual St. Patrick's Day party was a highlight of the year. He was involved in many Catholic Church organizations such as: the Serra Club (past President); the Catholic Diocesan Building Committee; the St. Thomas More Parish Council; the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem (Knight Commander) and is a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus (Council 3298). He was a longtime member of St. Thomas More and Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Churches. His love of Baton Rouge made him an excellent ambassador for the city. He and his family participated in the American Host Program, hosting teachers of English from foreign countries for 5 years in the 1970's. In the summer of 1983, he acted as host for the Irish delegation to the Special Olympics held in Baton Rouge. He was active in his World War II Ship Reunion, the U.S.S. Metcalf and hosted several reunions in Baton Rouge. Bob was an avid fisherman and spent many wonderful days at his camp in Cocodrie catching "just enough for supper" with his many fishing buddies. The family would like to give special thanks to the excellent care he received from his Home Instead caregivers, especially Gloria Sims, his long time caregiver. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd. on Sunday, March 10 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm and at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church on Monday, March 11 from 9 AM until 10AM when a Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Interment will be immediately following at Greenoaks Memorial Park. He and his family participated in the American Host Program, hosting teachers of English from foreign countries for 5 years in the 1970's. In the summer of 1983, he acted as host for the Irish delegation to the Special Olympics held in Baton Rouge. He was active in his World War II Ship Reunion, the U.S.S. Metcalf and hosted several reunions in Baton Rouge. Bob was an avid fisherman and spent many wonderful days at his camp in Cocodrie catching "just enough for supper" with his many fishing buddies. The family would like to give special thanks to the excellent care he received from his Home Instead caregivers, especially Gloria Sims, his long time caregiver. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd. on Sunday, March 10 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm and at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church on Monday, March 11 from 9 AM until 10AM when a Mass of Christian Burial will be held. Interment will be immediately following at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge or The Missionaries of Charity at St. Agnes. 