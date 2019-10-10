Robert A. Perkins Sr, 91, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on October 3rd, 2019. Although he was born in New Orleans and spent most of his adult life in Baton Rouge, he considered Tangipahoa Parish home. Graduates of Hammond High School, he and his three brothers each went on to earn PhDs and distinguish themselves in their respective fields. Dr. Perkins and his wife, Florence, moved to Marietta, Georgia following Hurricane Katrina. He was a US Navy veteran, having served in the Caribbean Theater during WWII. Following his second tour during the Korean conflict he joined the faculty of Louisiana State University where he earned his PhD in Sociology (while teaching) and achieved the rank of Professor prior to retirement. He had a special interest in the treatment of alcoholism and substance abuse and worked with four Governors (McKeithen, Edwards, Foster, Roemer) to improve services to the citizens of Louisiana. Following his retirement from LSU, he ended his career as the Director of the Division of Alcohol and Drug Abuse for the state of Louisiana. Preceding him in death were his parents Gerald and Louise, his brothers Gerald and Donald, and one daughter-in-law (Danielle Juzan). He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Florence (Daigle) of Marietta Georgia, and one brother, Richard, of Lafayette Louisiana. He is also survived by his four children and their spouses and children, Allen Perkins, of Mobile Alabama (children Henry and Lucy), Ann Mingyar, of Altoona Pennsylvania (spouse Chris, children Andrew and Michael), Becky Bercher, of Kennesaw Georgia (spouse Dale, children Regan, Alec, and Nic), Kathy Hess, of North Reading Massachusetts (spouse Steve, daughter Gaia). He has one great grandchild on the way. Following cremation, there will be a family service on the Tangipahoa River, a place where he spent many hours fishing and enjoying the outdoors with his children and friends. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019