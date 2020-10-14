1/1
Robert Alan Doyle
Robert Alan Doyle, 69, native of Port Allen, LA departed this life on October 6, 2020 at Tulane Medical in New Orleans with his son at his side. Survived by his son, Neiman Doyle (Tiffany), Atlanta, GA; sisters, Cynthia Doyle-Lewis (Charles) and Sharon Doyle, Port Allen, LA; former wife, Tyra Doyle and children, Colbert, LaMyia and Meagan Good (Rev. DeVon Franklin), California; sister-in-law, Carolyn Doyle, Plano, TX; uncle, Ellis Ray Doyle (Elaine), Baton Rouge, LA; Godchildren, Crystil Doyle, Plano, TX and Kennedi Green, Brusly, LA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Thursday, October 15, 2020, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA, 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Invited guests only...masks are required. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hall Davis and Son
October 14, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Joe Williams 111
Family
October 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
mellody jackson
Neighbor
October 14, 2020
I attended Cohen High School with Robert, even though he was a year ahead of my class. I remember him as very nice young man and quiet. I pray that God will give the family peace and comfort. God has spoken.
Brenda Watson Williams
Acquaintance
