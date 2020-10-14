Robert Alan Doyle, 69, native of Port Allen, LA departed this life on October 6, 2020 at Tulane Medical in New Orleans with his son at his side. Survived by his son, Neiman Doyle (Tiffany), Atlanta, GA; sisters, Cynthia Doyle-Lewis (Charles) and Sharon Doyle, Port Allen, LA; former wife, Tyra Doyle and children, Colbert, LaMyia and Meagan Good (Rev. DeVon Franklin), California; sister-in-law, Carolyn Doyle, Plano, TX; uncle, Ellis Ray Doyle (Elaine), Baton Rouge, LA; Godchildren, Crystil Doyle, Plano, TX and Kennedi Green, Brusly, LA and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Thursday, October 15, 2020, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA, 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Invited guests only...masks are required. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.