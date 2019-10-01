Robert Allen May

Service Information
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
5535 Superior Drive
Baton Rouge, LA
70816
(225)-293-4174
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's United Methodist Church
Obituary
Robert Allen May, age 55, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet. Allen is survived by his mother, Mary Stadler May; two brothers, Joel May of Keithville, LA and Oren May, Baton Rouge, LA; and aunt, Florene Chapman of Lakeland FL. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Kirksey May. Allen was the primary caregiver for his mother Mary and was employed at L'aBerge in Baton Rouge. There will be a visitation Wednesday morning at 10:00 am at St. John's United Methodist Church. Interment will be at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park in Tuscaloosa, AL at a later date. Church Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
