Former Northwestern State University president Dr. Robert Alost, who led the university from 1986-1996, died Friday, April 10, after a long illness. Dr. Robert Alost was born on January 13, 1935 in New Orleans, LA to John Ernest Alost and Estelle Moore Alost. He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Alost of Natchitoches. He is also survived by his former wife, Alma Alost of Natchitoches, their sons and extended families: Michael A. Alost and wife Becky of Dallas, TX, Stan L. Alost and wife Paige of Athens, OH, and Wesley S. Alost and wife Amy of Dallas, TX; 8 grandchildren, including Laura Alost Perrin and husband David, John Michael Alost, Melissa Alost, Christopher Alost and wife Rachel, Mary Paige Alost, Aidan Alost, Nolan Alost, and Caleb Alost; as well as 2 great-grandchildren, Patrick and Emilyse Perrin. Dr. Alost was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John E. "Jack" Alost, Jr. He is also survived by his sister, Suzi Alost Reid of Ft. Worth, TX and brother Thomas E. Alost of Santa Teresa, NM and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at a later date and a public memorial is planned for this fall. A memorial scholarship has been established at Northwestern and donations can be made to the NSU Foundation, 535 University Parkway, Natchitoches, LA 71497 for the Dr. Robert Alost Memorial Scholarship.

