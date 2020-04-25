Robert Alost
1935 - 2020
Former Northwestern State University president Dr. Robert Alost, who led the university from 1986-1996, died Friday, April 10, after a long illness. Dr. Robert Alost was born on January 13, 1935 in New Orleans, LA to John Ernest Alost and Estelle Moore Alost. He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Alost of Natchitoches. He is also survived by his former wife, Alma Alost of Natchitoches, their sons and extended families: Michael A. Alost and wife Becky of Dallas, TX, Stan L. Alost and wife Paige of Athens, OH, and Wesley S. Alost and wife Amy of Dallas, TX; 8 grandchildren, including Laura Alost Perrin and husband David, John Michael Alost, Melissa Alost, Christopher Alost and wife Rachel, Mary Paige Alost, Aidan Alost, Nolan Alost, and Caleb Alost; as well as 2 great-grandchildren, Patrick and Emilyse Perrin. Dr. Alost was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John E. "Jack" Alost, Jr. He is also survived by his sister, Suzi Alost Reid of Ft. Worth, TX and brother Thomas E. Alost of Santa Teresa, NM and numerous nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at a later date and a public memorial is planned for this fall. A memorial scholarship has been established at Northwestern and donations can be made to the NSU Foundation, 535 University Parkway, Natchitoches, LA 71497 for the Dr. Robert Alost Memorial Scholarship.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 entries
To my friend and neighbor, I will miss you. Billie Hayes
Billie Hayes
Neighbor
Yvonne, we are sending you healing prayers and comforting hugs. We will all miss Bobby, he touched so many of our lives, he was always so kind and just loved his sense of humor, always making us laugh. We love you Mimi, we are here for you. To Mr. Bobby's family... We are so sorry for your loss, just know that he was loved very much by all of us.
Patricia Richardson
Daughter
Stan, I'm so sorry for the loss of your Dad. Losing a parent is so very difficult. I will be thinking of you and pray that you will find some peace.
Jacki Giesey
Acquaintance
My thoughts and prayers are with your family.
Margaret Madden Plunkett
Northwestern has lost a great individual.
Gil Gilson
Friend
Dr Alost, I was very sad to hear of your passing. You allowed me to continue my education while I was working at NSU by using annual leave. You were an inspiration to the faculty/staff at the University and to the students. I will always be grateful to you and remember you from my 38 years at Northwestern.
Lucky Sprowl
Coworker
Dr.Alost will be sadly missed by our family. He was a remarkable person. Natchitoches and Northwestern are better places because of his efforts. Our sympathies to you all.
Pete and Jeanette Gregory
Friend
We want to express our deepest sympathy our deepest for the family. In love and prayers.
Loran and Gayle Lindsey
Loran and Gayle Lindsey
Friend
Thank you Dr. Alost for all you did to forward NSU into the future. Thank you for always remembering my name and greeting everyone with a smile.
You certainly where larger than life.
RIP Sir
Robert Noah
Student
MIKE AND WES, IM SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOST.
HAVE MANY MEMORIES WORKING FOR DR. ALOST DURING MY TIME IN RECRUITING OFFICE, GOD BLESS. TONY HERNANDEZ
Tony Hernandez
Friend
