Jackson, LA - Robert 'Danny' Anders, age 70, died 9/13/19 at the Louisiana War Veterans Home after a long battle with heart and lung conditions. Mr. Anders is survived by 3 siblings; Jackie Williams, Judie Anders, Wilton 'Red' Anders, and his two children, Gael Houghton and Daniel Anders. He has four grandchildren; Carissa and Mason Houghton of San Diego, CA and Bayleigh and Brennan Anders of Zachary, LA. Danny Anders is a veteran of the Vietnam War where he earned several medals, including the Purple Heart. He grew up in nearby Baton Rouge, the son of Wilton 'Jack' and Alice Anders as one of their five children along with Jacquoline, Judith, Wilton and Kevin Michael Anders. After graduating from Robert E Lee High School, he voluntarily joined the Marine Corps and was deployed to Vietnam after basic training. He was shot in the arm while exiting a helicopter. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Marines never left him, as friend and family will attest. A celebration of his life will be held on Captiva Island in Southern Florida January 10, 2020.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019