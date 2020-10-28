1/1
Robert "Bob" Anderson Jr.
1933 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Anderson Jr., a loving husband, father and father-in-law, was born on September 11, 1933 in Joaquin, TX. He was a resident of Baton Rouge and entered the Gates of Heaven on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from The Woodleigh of Baton Rouge, at the age of 87. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Anderson and Nelwyn Harrison Anderson; and son, Randall Wayne Anderson. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Ann Bello Anderson; son, Brian Scott Anderson; daughter, Susan Denise Anderson (Thad Beckman); and daughter-in-law, Vicki Marie Allmand Anderson; sisters, Dorothy Anderson Dean and Lynda Anderson Johnson; and brother, James "Jimmy" Anderson. A private graveside service for the family will be at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Istrouma Baptist Church, 10500 Sam Rushing Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70816.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
October 28, 2020
Mrs. Marjorie,
I’m so sorry for your loss. I know Mr.Anderson will be missed. But, I know my Dad and Mom will be glad to welcome him into Heaven.
They always spoke so highly of him.
If there is anything I can do for you ,please let me know.
Ken Wall
Ken
Acquaintance
