Robert Anthony Parra
1945 - 2020
Robert Anthony Parra passed away at Nottingham Rehabilitation on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 74. He was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Baton Rouge. He is survived by his sister, Pamela Beadle and husband Garrett; niece, Erin Lambert; and nephew, Ryan Beadle. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Davenport Parra; and parents, Morris and Mary Parra. A private graveside will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory with immediate family. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
