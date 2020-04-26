Robert Anthony Parra passed away at Nottingham Rehabilitation on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the age of 74. He was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Baton Rouge. He is survived by his sister, Pamela Beadle and husband Garrett; niece, Erin Lambert; and nephew, Ryan Beadle. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Davenport Parra; and parents, Morris and Mary Parra. A private graveside will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory with immediate family. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020.