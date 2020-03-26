Robert Arnold Beard passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the age of 61. He was a heavy machine operator in the construction field. Survived by girlfriend, Carolyn Milton; foster mother, Wilma Neal Carroll; daughters, Jillian Beard Graham (Daniel) and Crystal Beard Corrent; son, Matthew Beard (Bridgett); former wives, Pamela Wood Beard and Kathy Beard; 4 sisters, Sharon Hebert, Rhonda Ewing, Marilyn Carroll and Dee Dee Clark; 2 brothers, Brian Carroll and Sid Carroll; 9 grandchildren, Matthew Beard, Jr., Andrew Graham, Declan Graham, Sawyer Beard, River Beard, Destinie Milano, Laeton Corrent, Bryce Corrent and Noah Johnson. Preceded in death by foster father, Lee Carroll; father-in-law, Robert Wood and mother-in-law, Norma Jean Wood. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Honorary pallbearers will be Rex Edgerton, Timothy Salazar, Terry Corliss, Glen Lambert, David Percle and Blake Gremillion. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.ourso.com to leave messages of condolences.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020