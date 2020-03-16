Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Austin "Bob" Marks. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Austin Marks (Bob) 88 years young of Baton Rouge, Louisiana since 1980, formally from Plantation and Marco Island, Florida and South Weymouth, Massachusetts passed away on March 14, 2020. Bob and Gerry truly enjoyed their 40 years here in the great city of Baton Rouge. For certain, Bob is already trying to argue his way out of an issue with his Mother, Ethel. Born to her on the kitchen table November 22nd 1931, in Riverside, RI. He was married to Geraldine (Gerry) Marks for 67 years and recently lost his one and only true love. They are now united together in love in heaven. Economic necessities obliged him to be raised and educated in metropolitan Boston. Ralphie (A Christmas Story) precisely describes Bob's young life, especially the coal fired furnace and the mother/son relationship. Like "Rosebud", Bob described his job as a paperboy establishing the greatest impact on his character, feelings, emotion and life opinions. All cast in stone. NONE of his children EVER became papergirls. He worked his way through NorthEastern University, graduating Cum Laude, Tau Beta Pi. He did letter in Collegiate Sailboat Racing and was named to the Helsinki 1952 Summer Games Sailing team. Outside of family and career, sailing was his greatest love. Upon completion of college, he married his high school sweetheart, Geraldine Dowling. Little did she know, the first job was in a Houston, TX refinery. His career embraced hydrocarbon processing anywhere in the world he could secure work. Bob took on engineering opportunities in 22 states, coast to coast. He did extended tours in Japan and Canada managing petrochemical undertakings. He was never sure his wife Gerry went along with the children's "cultural" experiences. The Caribbean basin, South Korea, Middle East, Europe, Pacific Rim and finally settling in Baton Rouge as President of his own firm and thereby rounding out a successful career in Engineering. Along the way, Geraldine favored him with 4 daughters – Robin, Leslie, Kimberly and Chris. He never argued about 4 perfect girls stemming from the efforts of their mother. All career college graduates with a solid grounding in the social graces and life realities. Bob always claimed his job was paying the rent, he credits Gerry with the rest of their success. Again, he was favored with 3 perfect son-in-laws Bill Brown, Tommy McCabe (deceased) and Steve Jackson, 8 grandchildren – Christine, Dana and Emily Brown, Sean, Kimberly and Jessica McCabe, Austin and Evan Jackson. Yep, all college graduates! No student loans, he hated those fees. Not many living relatives left, but he had great times with 16 nieces & nephews and their parents who he adored. A rare comrade, hard to find in family situations. Bob has now gone to the Lord. Due to the circumstances facing this community with health concerns, the family will hold a private Mass of Christian burial at St. Luke's Episcopal Church. 