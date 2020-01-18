Robert Blumberg, a native of New York City, was born December 9, 1924. He spent his adult life in Baton Rouge. He served at LSU in the Army Specialized Training Program during part of 1943 and 1944. From there he went overseas and served with the 224 Engineer Combat Battalion, The British Second Army, and The American Ninth. After the end of fighting Europe, he was transferred to the 1151 Headquarters Combat Engineer Group where he served in Berlin under the 82nd Airborne, then called the 1st Airborne. Returning to LSU, he graduated with a BS in Business Management and a love for Louisiana and The LSU Tigers. He worked as a Financial Advisor and Vice-President with Merrill Lynch Pierce Fenner and Smith, later called MLPF and Smith until 1984 when he left Merrill to work for Paine Webber in the same capacity. It later became UBS Wealth Management. He retired in June of 2004 at the age of 79. During his lifetime starting in 1954 he held various positions in Temple B'Nai Israel as Executive Secretary, Vice-President, President, and numerous terms on the Board of Trustees. In addition, over the years he worked for divisions of the YMCA, United Fund, Jewish Federation, and attended many LSU Football, Basketball and Baseball games. He was married to Peggy Levy of Baton Rouge from 1947 to her death in 2002. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Sol Blumberg and May Schneck Blumberg; brother Abner Jesse Blumberg; and sister, Thelma Blumberg Langsner. He is survived by his son, Barry Blumberg; daughter-in-law, Jo'n Blumberg; granddaughter, Leila Blumberg; grandson, Andy Blumberg: granddaughter-in-law, Kate Melder Blumberg; great-grandsons Owen, Anderson and Evan. Visitation to be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home Downtown, 825 Government Street, Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 5-7 pm and Monday, January 20, 2020, 9 am followed by services at 10 am and burial at B'Nail Israel Cemetery on North Boulevard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area or Congregation B'Nai Israel. Pallbearers will be Ralph Bender, Jack Dampf, Logan Killen, Murray McCullough, Regi Mullins, David Rollins. Honorary Pallbearers; Arthur Sobel, Richard Blumberg, Nolan Gill.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020