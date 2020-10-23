Robert "Bob" Bolger, age 84 of Brentwood, Tennessee, was born to Glenn and Ruth Bolger on the family farm in Coon Rapids, Iowa, on February 26, 1936. He passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee. Bob was a patriot who loved his country. He served with honor in the United States Air Force, Air National Guard and Selective Service for 28 years, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Bob was hardworking with a stellar career. After graduating in Electrical Engineering from Iowa State University in 1957, Bob started his career as an Engineer for Exxon and moved to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He loyally progressed into various management and department head leadership roles. In 1976, he was transferred to Houston, Texas to lead the consolidation, integration and centralization for Exxon's mathematics and computing department. His career culminated in his appointment as President of NPC Services, where he lead a massive environmental cleanup site in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Bob's life was spiritually guided by his devout Christian belief and values. He was a long-standing member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He loved chamber music and was a passionate member of chancel choirs his entire life starting at the early age of three years old. After moving to Brentwood, Tennessee, Bob and Carolyn attended Brentwood United Methodist Church. Most notably, Bob was a very devoted and proud family man…a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Hopkins) Bolger; his 7 children: Robert M. Bolger (Janie), Philip C. Bolger (Mary Ann), Deborah Bolger Cantrell (Bob), Sandra Bolger Blount (Charles), Susan Bolger Edmonston (Richard), Randall E. Bolger (Rachel), and Jeffrey K. Bolger (Laura); his siblings: Carolyn Connor (Paul), Alan Bolger, Janice Bolger, and Joel Bolger (Cheryl); his 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and his brother-in-law Bill Smith. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Ruth Bolger; his sister Nancy Smith; and brother-in-law Paul Connor. Bob's very large family and many friends remember him as a Christian man of intellect, honor, humor, loyalty, hard work, and leadership. He valued actions more than words; but when he spoke, he relished taking you along on colorful rides through his grand journeys in life from pride toward his family, lessons learned from his hard work, his military experiences, and his exciting travels around the world with his loving and devoted wife, Carolyn. Bob was one of a kind. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, October 26th at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday in the chapel of Harpeth Hills Funeral Home with Reverend Casey Orr officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Peace of Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. www.harpethhills.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's honor to either Broadmoor United Methodist Church (Baton Rouge, LA) directed toward the Chancel Choir expense fund at www.Broadmoormethodist.org
or Brentwood Methodist Church directed toward the worship and arts department at www.bumc.net.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests that attendees please wear a mask and practice social distancing. For those unable to attend in person, the funeral service may be viewed live virtually through a private Facebook event. Please email Jennifer at jennifer.jones0128@gmail.com
to request access. Virtual attendees will need a Facebook account in order to access the livestream. Harpeth Hills Funeral Home, 9090 Highway 100 Nashville,TN 37221, 615-646-9292, HarpethHills.com.