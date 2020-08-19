1/1
Robert Bryant Cain
Robert Bryant Cain, 77, a native of Mississippi and resident of Pierre Part, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Bob was a loving husband, sibling and friend. Bob retired from Shell Chemical after over 30 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, keeping his yard well-manicured, hanging out in his shed but most of all, Bob loved to help others. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 50 years, Jane Aucoin Cain; one sister, Linda Anderson; one brother-in-law, John Aucoin (Brenda); one sister-in-law, Rosalie Lacoste (Harold) and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Frances Cain and seven siblings, Jimmie Lou, Lois, Bootsie, Jack, Billie Jean, James Q. and Walter. The family would like to thank Baton Rouge General Intensive Care for their excellent care. Due to current circumstances with COVID19 services will be private.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
August 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
