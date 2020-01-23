Robert C Johnson Jr., 64, a native of Abbeville, LA, and resident of Prairieville, LA, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert C Johnson Sr. and Alma Johnson; and son, Jarae Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Janeiro Johnson; daughters, Alyssa Johnson, Jacquay Johnson, Tomieca Johnson; son, Core' Johnson; and sister, Patricia Johnson. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:00 am-12:00 pm. Graveside services will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020