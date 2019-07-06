Robert "Bob" C. Watts, age 85, passed away July 5, 2019. He was born on January 11, 1934. Mr. Watts served our country in the United States Army. He is survived by his children, Cathy and August Bucher of Denham Springs, Barbara Sanders of Baton Rouge, Deborah and David Burnaman of Zachary, and Karen and Martin Benford of Baton Rouge; six grandchildren, Brandy, Brent, Brittany, Bailey, Amanda, and Angela; and eight great-grandchildren, Audrey, Haley, Riley, Adam, Brock, Abigal, Jayce, and Megan. Mr. Watts is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Callegan Watts; father, Rufus Earl Watts; mother, Earline Jackson Vine; son-in-law, Barry Sanders; brother, Nolan Simmons; and sister, Joyce LaCour Lemoine. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, from 9:00 am until funeral services at 11:00 am in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. The family would like to thank the staff and caretakers at Fidelis White Road for all of their care and support. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 6 to July 10, 2019