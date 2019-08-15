Robert Cage, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Morganza, passed away Tuesday August 13, 2019 at Pointe Coupee Hospital at the age of 76. Visiting Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 am until Religious Service at 1:00 pm at New Life Worship Center, 806 Hospital Rd, New Roads, LA. Interment in church cemetery. He is survived by children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019