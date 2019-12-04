Robert "Tat Nat" Cain (1948 - 2019)
A native of St. Francisville, LA and a resident of Jackson, LA, Robert "Tat Nat" Cain passed away Friday, November 22, 2019. Robert was born September 18, 1948 to the late Emily and Warren Cain. He was a retired golf course laborer at "The Bluffs." Visitation will begin Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 9am until religious services at 11am at F.T. Missionary Baptist Church, 4712 Hwy 10, Jackson, LA 70748, Rev. Richard London, Officiating. Interment will be in the Pilgrim Rest Cemetery St. Francisville, LA. He is survived by his wife, Emma Cain; four sons, Quincy McPipe, Unika McPipe, Charleston (Latoya) Hawkins, Sr. George (Keesha) Hawkins, Sr. and two daughters, Tonya Hawkins and Sharon (John) Dunn. Arrangement entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019
