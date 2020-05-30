Robert "Bob" Cecil McReynolds, Jr. MD passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020 at the age of 73 after a brief illness. He was born in Monroe, La and resided in Port Barre, La. Robert graduated from LSU Medical School in New Orleans in 1975 and practiced as a radiologist for over 40 Years in Baton Rouge and Opelousas. He was also a 40-year member of the Krewe of Endymion and a lifelong supporter of the University of Mississippi in Oxford. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Betty C. McReynolds of Port Barre, daughter Traci Selman and husband Jason of Pride La.; sons Robert C. "Bo" McReynolds III of Grapevine, Texas and Christopher McReynolds and wife Ashley of Baton Rouge, La.; grandchildren Dylan Selman, Lily Selman, Barrett McReynolds, Madison McReynolds and Cooper McReynolds. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Sr and Beth McReynolds, brothers Nolan McReynolds and Tommy McReynolds, as well as granddaughter Bailey Catherine McReynolds. Visitation will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday June 1. He will be interred at Raymond Cemetery in Raymond, Mississippi at 2 p.m. on Tuesday June 2 with a graveside service. Pallbearers will be his sons Bo and Chris, son-in-law Jason, and grandson Dylan. Honorary pallbearers will be Burk Baker and Dr. Dan Willett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association. He has taken the train and gone fishing!
Published in The Advocate from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.