Visitation will be held from 9:00 – 10:00 am with Mass to follow immediately thereafter on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church for Robert Charles Brocato, Sr., 55, who passed away on November 21, 2019 at his residence in Baton Rouge. Burial will immediately follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. He is survived by his beloved wife, Virginia Burns Brocato; his two sons, Robert Blaine Brocato and Robert Charles Brocato, Jr.; his stepson, Christopher Kaiser, II; his granddaughter, Kaleigh Brocato; his mother, "Lil Mama" Pietra Ann Bologna Brocato; his brothers, Christopher Allen Brocato, Sr. and wife Susan, and Michael Anthony Brocato and wife Caroline, and Samuel Anthony Brocato, III. He is preceded in death by his father, Samuel Anthony Brocato, Jr. Robert was a long-time grocer at a number of stores in the Baton Rouge area. His favorite past times were cooking, fishing and football. His caring ways will be missed by all.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019