The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Following Services
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Brocato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Charles Brocato Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Charles Brocato Sr. Obituary
Visitation will be held from 9:00 – 10:00 am with Mass to follow immediately thereafter on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church for Robert Charles Brocato, Sr., 55, who passed away on November 21, 2019 at his residence in Baton Rouge. Burial will immediately follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. He is survived by his beloved wife, Virginia Burns Brocato; his two sons, Robert Blaine Brocato and Robert Charles Brocato, Jr.; his stepson, Christopher Kaiser, II; his granddaughter, Kaleigh Brocato; his mother, "Lil Mama" Pietra Ann Bologna Brocato; his brothers, Christopher Allen Brocato, Sr. and wife Susan, and Michael Anthony Brocato and wife Caroline, and Samuel Anthony Brocato, III. He is preceded in death by his father, Samuel Anthony Brocato, Jr. Robert was a long-time grocer at a number of stores in the Baton Rouge area. His favorite past times were cooking, fishing and football. His caring ways will be missed by all.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now