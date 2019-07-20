Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Charles Williams. View Sign Service Information Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-8891 Send Flowers Obituary

Attorney Robert C. Williams born October 30, 1943 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, transitioned to eternal rest July 15, 2019 at Northridge Care Center, Baker, Louisiana. A 1960 Graduate of McKinley High School, he received his BA from Grambling College and earned the Juris Doctorate from Southern University Law Center. He was honorably discharged from The United States Marine Corps in 1971 where he served in the Judge Advocate General's (JAG) Office. He was attorney for the NAACP for many years and was lead counsel for the longest desegregation lawsuit in the US history – Davis v East Baton Rouge Parish Schools. He Is survived by his son, Robert II, his daughter, Amber Jeanine, one grandson, one great-granddaughter, his brother, Kevin (Mary Lynn) Williams, Virginia Beach, VA; his sisters, Linda (Richard) McLemore, Atlanta, GA, Josephine White and Yvonne Williams of Baton Rouge. Preceded in death by his parents: Rev. J. R. Williams and Georgia Vann Williams, two brothers Earl and Ronald "Boo" Williams, paternal and maternal grandparents. Viewing Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Desselle Funeral Home, 3 pm to 5 pm, continuing Monday, July 22, 2019 at 9 am at Elm Grove Baptist Church with Kappa Chapter Invisible Ceremony at 9:30 am. Religious services at 10:30 am, Reverend Errol K. Domingue Officiant. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Desselle's Funeral Home. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 20 to July 22, 2019

