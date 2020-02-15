Robert Christopher "Chris" Miller, age 33, of Gautier, MS was brought by his angels to Heaven on February 7, 2020, after a short battle with liver cancer and kidney failure. A memorial service for Chris will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Friends may visit one-hour prior to service. Please go to https://www.bradfordokeefe.com/ to view the full obituary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020