Robert Claude Lafayette passed away peacefully at his home in Baton Rouge, LA on September 6, 2019 at the age of 79. He was a native of Auburn-Lewiston, ME. He is survived by: his wife Sharon Sue LaHaye; his daughter Susan Claire Lafayette Dunlap, her husband Charles, and their children Caroline and Christopher Dunlap; son Daniel Robert LaFayette, his wife Bitsy, and their daughter Remy Kate LaFayette; son Steven Robert Lafayette, his wife Elissa, and their son Adler Lafayette; step-son Marcus LaHaye Strong; step-daughter Jill J. LeBlanc, her husband Michael, and their daughters Marielle, Vivienne and Genevieve LeBlanc; his sister, Louise Lafayette Balanda; and a niece and four nephews. Dr. Lafayette received degrees from the University of Notre Dame, the University of Chicago, and the Ohio State University. His professional career included teaching French and Education at Evanston Township High School in Illinois, the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater, Indiana University, and Louisiana State University. He had a national reputation as a foreign language educator. In 1967 he was among some 200 individuals who became organized members of the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages, and later served on the National Advisory Council of the organization. From 1972 until 1978 he served on the Board of Directors and as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Central States Organization on the Teaching of Foreign Languages. He was also a lifetime member of the American Association of French. Dr. Lafayette received numerous state, national and international awards, including being named by the French Minister of Education as an officer in the Association of Palmes Academiques. His publications included several articles appearing in national journals, serving as editor for three college-level readers, and preparing a French advanced reader with Jacques Deliere of Indiana State University. In July of 1995, he was appointed Chair of LSU's Department of Curriculum and Instruction, and upon his retirement in June of 2005, he became a Professor Emeritus. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 13 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street in Baton Rouge, from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Saturday, September 14 at St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Drive, from 10:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. A private family burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the LSU Foundation for the Friends of French Studies.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019