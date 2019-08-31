Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Craig. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM Rabenhorst East 11000 Florida Blvd View Map Memorial service 11:30 AM Rabenhorst East 11000 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Saturday August 24, 2019 our loss here on Earth created a grand celebration in heaven for our dear "BobBob". He was born on December 13, 1928 in Rayne, LA to James H and Myrta Fair Craig. He grew up in his beloved town of Rayne. After graduating high school, he went into the military, serving the US Army 1st infantry in Taegu, Korea. Upon returning from the military, he attended and graduated from LSU with a BS in accounting. He had a distinguished career with the LA State Legislative Auditors Office, retiring as a First Assistant Legislative Auditor. He was a proud member of the Sons of the American Revolution having served as President of the local General Philemon Thomas Chapter. He was one of the best fast-pitch softball pitchers of his time, playing in towns across the state such as Port Barre and the Cove and for Baton Rouge teams, Jax Beer and CC Fish. He began coaching youth softball in the 60's and continued coaching in the men's leagues through the 90's. He taught many a young man lessons that went far beyond the fields, not only how to be good ball players but even better men. Left to share wonderful memories of a life well-lived are his son and daughter-in-law Bobby and Sherry; his grandchildren who were his everything, Ryan, Stephanie, Whitney, and Nicki. He was also considered a grandfather to their cousins and many friends. He was blessed with nieces and nephews who loved him dearly, Laura and Ed, Bo and Debbie, Jimmy and Celine, Kim and Clifford, Jan and Bill and their families. He was preceded in death by the love of his life for over 68 years his wife, Grace, his parents, and siblings, Jimmy, Richard ("Dickie Boy"), and Fair. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday September 7, 2019 at Rabenhorst East, 11000 Florida Blvd, from 9:00 am until a memorial service at 11:30 am. Burial will follow the service at Woodland Cemetery in Kentwood, LA. The family would like to thank Hospice of Baton Rouge, especially Ximena and our beloved Katharyn, who gave us 2 years of constant care and comfort. RIP BobBob. You were the most kind and gentle man. All who knew you loved and respected you. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, 2019

