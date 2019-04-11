Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert D. "Bobby" Major. View Sign

Bobby D. Major passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 65. He was a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Greenwell Springs. He retired from Carpenters Local Union 1098. He is survived by his wife Penny Hildago Wray Major; niece, Tammy Major Haupt; nephew, Jeauhn Karney; and great-nephew, Joshua Haupt; 2 stepdaughters, Brooke Wray, Brittney N. Temple; and 4 step grandchildren, Addilyn Temple, Jackson Temple, Skyler Flynn and Jenson Flynn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar J. Major Jr. and Florieta Major Karney; brothers, Edgar J. Major III and Charlie Karney. Visitation will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., beginning at 12:00pm until a memorial service at 2:00pm. Bobby was an avid fisherman and a diehard LSU and Saints fan. Bobby D. Major passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 65. He was a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Greenwell Springs. He retired from Carpenters Local Union 1098. He is survived by his wife Penny Hildago Wray Major; niece, Tammy Major Haupt; nephew, Jeauhn Karney; and great-nephew, Joshua Haupt; 2 stepdaughters, Brooke Wray, Brittney N. Temple; and 4 step grandchildren, Addilyn Temple, Jackson Temple, Skyler Flynn and Jenson Flynn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar J. Major Jr. and Florieta Major Karney; brothers, Edgar J. Major III and Charlie Karney. Visitation will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., beginning at 12:00pm until a memorial service at 2:00pm. Bobby was an avid fisherman and a diehard LSU and Saints fan. Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East

11000 Florida Boulevard

Baton Rouge , LA 70815

(225) 272-9950 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close