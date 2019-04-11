Bobby D. Major passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 65. He was a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Greenwell Springs. He retired from Carpenters Local Union 1098. He is survived by his wife Penny Hildago Wray Major; niece, Tammy Major Haupt; nephew, Jeauhn Karney; and great-nephew, Joshua Haupt; 2 stepdaughters, Brooke Wray, Brittney N. Temple; and 4 step grandchildren, Addilyn Temple, Jackson Temple, Skyler Flynn and Jenson Flynn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar J. Major Jr. and Florieta Major Karney; brothers, Edgar J. Major III and Charlie Karney. Visitation will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., beginning at 12:00pm until a memorial service at 2:00pm. Bobby was an avid fisherman and a diehard LSU and Saints fan.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019