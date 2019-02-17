Robert David Goree entered into eternal rest at his residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday, February 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was a 91 year old native of Simsboro, Louisiana; a U.S. Army veteran; and a retired Louisiana State employee. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 5-8 pm; visitation resumes at Mount Pilgrim B.C. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Jesse B. Bilberry, Jr.; interment at Louisiana National Cemetery. Survivors include his children, Dawn Goree-Brazier (Kenneth), Danette Brazier (Charles), Terence Goree (Brigida), Eduardo Goree, Bruce Hudson (Valarie) and Rick Candler (Gwen); daughter-in-law, Machelle Goree; 20 grandchildren including Ja'Lessa Brazier, ShaMaya Goree, Dexter and ShaShawnee Hunter; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Billye Burns, Norvella Whitaker and Durline Holland; two sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his wife, Mablene Goree; parents; children, Shawnee Goree, Jacqueline Buford and Lennis Hudson; four siblings; a son-in-law; two grandchildren; and four brothers-in-law.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, 2019