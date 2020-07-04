Robert David Kottemann, Jr., age 75, passed away due to a year long illness on June 29, 2020 at his home in Natchez, Mississippi. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee on September 25, 1944, and was a 1962 graduate of East Jefferson High School in Metairie, LA. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Zoology from the University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette in 1968. He proudly served 10 years as an officer and instructor pilot in the United States Air Force, which included a year of service in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam war, and worked as a charter pilot following his honorable discharge from the USAF. He had a love of golf and fishing, watching movies, and telling stories about his time spent with his beloved grandpa, Sam Cortese, the original Roman Candy Man in New Orleans. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 51 years, Peggy, their daughters, Alisa Markezich (Anthony) of Covington, LA and Heather Milhet (Paul) of Gretna, LA, his 6 beloved grandchildren and 2 beloved great grandchildren. He is also survived by 9 siblings, many nieces, nephews and cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his only son, Robert D. Kottemann, III, his parents, Angelina (Cortese) Kottemann and Robert D. Kottemann, Sr., and his brother and friend, John Kelly Kottemann. Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic, a private memorial will be held at a later date.

