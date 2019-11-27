Deacon Robert "R.C." Deamer Sr., of Baywood, LA, passed on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 6:26 a.m. at the age of 88. Loving husband of Melva Lee Deamer. Devoted father of Robert Deamer Jr., Lee Deamer, Beverly Bibbins, Marietta Rivers, Gwendolyn Deamer, Derrick Deamer and the late Louis & Randy Deamer. He was a grandfather to 16 and a great grandfather to 21. Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1405 Hwy. 409 Slaughter, LA. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the church cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019