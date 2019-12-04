Robert Purnell entered into eternal rest on November 29, 2019 at the age of 83. Survived by his wife, Dinah Gay Purnell; daughters, Robin Thomas and Bonnie Pendleton (Carl); sons, Todd Purnell and Lance Purnell (Jennifer); 1 stepson, Christopher Crockett; brother, William J. Purnell; 10 grandchildren; 4 step grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carlton and Bernadine Gay. Visitation Friday, December 6, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, 402 S. Kirkland Dr., Brusly, LA. Father Matt Lorrain, officiating. Interment Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019