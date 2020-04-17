Robert Dennis 'Denny' Moore
1942 - 2020
Robert Dennis "Denny" Moore passed away at the age of 77 on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was born May 27th. 1942 in New Orleans. He served honorably as a U.S. Marine, and was also employed as an accountant with Glazer Steel and Aluminum for almost 30 years. He is predeceased by his parents, Emery Ray Moore and Ruth Alvina Dixon Moore. He leaves behind his wife of 52 years of marriage, Ann Chassaignac Moore. Additionally, he is survived by: his sons, Stanton Emery Moore (Lauren) and Matthew Dennis Moore (Jessica); and his grandchildren, Madelaine Ruth Vogel, Shelby Ann Moore, and Emery Rae Moore. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial contribution in his name are encouraged to do so through St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148, or the Tip-It, Foundation, 501 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 or at tipitfoundation.org. Private services will be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Cemetery. To leave memories or condolences for the family visit lakelawnmetairie.com

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020.
