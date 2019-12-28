Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. 'Bob' Wolfe Jr.. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Visitation 9:00 AM St Joseph Catholic Church French Settlement Funeral Mass 12:00 PM St Joseph Catholic Church French Settlement Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Robert "Bob" E. Wolfe Jr., will be 12 noon Monday at St Joseph Catholic Church French Settlement; visitation will begin at 9 am. Entombment will follow later at Arlington National Cemetery Washington D C. He is survived by his wife of nearly 41 years Valynn Taylor Wolfe; daughters Rachel Sherwood (Jason), and Jana LaFleur (Joe Bob), grandchildren Jude, Eden, Micah and Mason; his son by choice Chris Anderson (Andrea) and their son Brendan; he is preceded in death by his devoted canine companion "Gracie". Bob was born on September 13, 1955 in Nuremberg, Germany; he was the son of a career military officer. He was raised by his grandparents, and as a teenager, he served with the Bowie Fire Department in Maryland, residing in the firehouse during his last two years of high school. After Bob graduated from high school, he enlisted and served in the U. S. Army, and later, the Louisiana National Guard; thereafter he moved to Gonzales, where he served in the police department. He was recognized several timey as Gonzales Police Officer of the year and was also honored by the Louisiana chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. He retired from the police department after a robust twenty-five-year career, and moved to Tennessee, where he served as a volunteer firefighter from 2008 to 2012. He returned to Louisiana in 2012 and brought his vast experience and knowledge to the Louisiana office of state fire marshal, where he led the successful revitalization of the agency's Emergency Operations Center. His leadership and insight were invaluable in the reorganization of the Urban Search and Rescue program. His knowledge and expertise especially apparent in the deployment of emergency assistance in response to natural disaster in Louisiana in 2016, Texas 2017, and Florida and South Carolina 2018. In the fall of 2018 Bob announced his second retirement and was sorely missed by many. On Friday December 27, 2019 at his residence Bob passed from this life, after a courageous battle with small cell lung cancer. He took on that fight against the diagnosis with the loving support of his wife, family and friends. A CONCURRENT RESOLUTION was presented to Bob by the Legislature of Louisiana, for his numerous accomplishments and many acts of service to the citizens of Louisiana and beyond. The resolution expressed deep appreciation for the professional and selfless way he served the citizens of the state of Louisiana and the United States; and offer its collective prayer for him in his illness. A copy of the Resolution was transmitted to Robert Eden Wolfe, Jr., of this year. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may prefer to give a memorial gift, to honor his life and memory through Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, to give please visit A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Robert "Bob" E. Wolfe Jr., will be 12 noon Monday at St Joseph Catholic Church French Settlement; visitation will begin at 9 am. Entombment will follow later at Arlington National Cemetery Washington D C. He is survived by his wife of nearly 41 years Valynn Taylor Wolfe; daughters Rachel Sherwood (Jason), and Jana LaFleur (Joe Bob), grandchildren Jude, Eden, Micah and Mason; his son by choice Chris Anderson (Andrea) and their son Brendan; he is preceded in death by his devoted canine companion "Gracie". Bob was born on September 13, 1955 in Nuremberg, Germany; he was the son of a career military officer. He was raised by his grandparents, and as a teenager, he served with the Bowie Fire Department in Maryland, residing in the firehouse during his last two years of high school. After Bob graduated from high school, he enlisted and served in the U. S. Army, and later, the Louisiana National Guard; thereafter he moved to Gonzales, where he served in the police department. He was recognized several timey as Gonzales Police Officer of the year and was also honored by the Louisiana chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. He retired from the police department after a robust twenty-five-year career, and moved to Tennessee, where he served as a volunteer firefighter from 2008 to 2012. He returned to Louisiana in 2012 and brought his vast experience and knowledge to the Louisiana office of state fire marshal, where he led the successful revitalization of the agency's Emergency Operations Center. His leadership and insight were invaluable in the reorganization of the Urban Search and Rescue program. His knowledge and expertise especially apparent in the deployment of emergency assistance in response to natural disaster in Louisiana in 2016, Texas 2017, and Florida and South Carolina 2018. In the fall of 2018 Bob announced his second retirement and was sorely missed by many. On Friday December 27, 2019 at his residence Bob passed from this life, after a courageous battle with small cell lung cancer. He took on that fight against the diagnosis with the loving support of his wife, family and friends. A CONCURRENT RESOLUTION was presented to Bob by the Legislature of Louisiana, for his numerous accomplishments and many acts of service to the citizens of Louisiana and beyond. The resolution expressed deep appreciation for the professional and selfless way he served the citizens of the state of Louisiana and the United States; and offer its collective prayer for him in his illness. A copy of the Resolution was transmitted to Robert Eden Wolfe, Jr., of this year. In lieu of flowers, family and friends may prefer to give a memorial gift, to honor his life and memory through Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, to give please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/robert-bob-wolfe-jr. Services with Church Funeral Service. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close