Robert E. "Tiger" Kelley, born December 11, 1921, was called to his heavenly home on Monday, May 11, 2020, at the age of 98. He will be truly missed here on Earth, but Heaven rejoices as another Child of God has come home. A resident of the town of Central, LA., Robert was born December 11, 1921 in Baton Rouge, LA. (Dixie, LA). Fondly known to friends and family as "Tiger" Kelley, Robert retired as Regional Sales Manager from the American National Office Supply Co. with 46 years of service. Robert was a #1 Tiger Football Fan. Preceded in death by "the love of his life", wife, Margie Morgan Kelley; parents, Benjamin A. Kelley and Dacia Lacoste Kelley; son, Robert Kelley, Jr.; brothers, John "Vuron" Kelley, Bennie Kelley, Walter Kelley and Warren "Pete" Kelley and sister, Everlee "Bootsie" Kelley Pogue. He is survived by his children, son, Robert E. Kelley, III (Tammy); daughters, Debra Kelley Crafton, Roberta K. Meyers (Al), Brenda Davis, Ruby Applegate (Jerry); brother, Richard "Pat" Kelley (Janet); 13 Grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Service will be at Magnolia Christian Assembly, 16425 Magnolia Bridge Road on Saturday May 16 at 12 noon. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the start of service, followed by entombment in Roselawn Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store