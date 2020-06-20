Robert E. "Paw Paw" Parent
Robert E. Parent, "Paw Paw", a resident and native of Baton Rouge, passed away June 19, 2020 at his residence. He was 77. He retired from Exxon with 33 years of service. Visitation will be Monday, June 22, 2020 at Community Bible Church, 8354 Jefferson Hwy., from 10 am until funeral service at 1 pm., conducted by Dr. Steve Foster. Interment in Roselawn Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife, Donna Parent; fur baby, T-Boy; daughter, Sherry Parent Stuart and husband Michael Stuart; sister, Lenore Parent Watson and husband Richard Watson; grandchildren, Alexis Lynn Deaton, Anna Marie Deaton, Cody David Deaton, and Robert John Deaton; niece, Debbie Watson Vince and husband Ronnie Vince; great-niece, Lydia Vince Whittlesey and husband James Whittlesey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Lenore Parent; brother, Edwin Parent; nephews, Michael Lance Watson and Gregory Edwin Watson; great-nephew, James Altazin and best friend, Dynamo. One of the original "hot rodders", he built motors and cars as a young boy until. One of the founding members of the Ramblin Oldies, his 40 Ford coupe was legendary. He had many adventures with some of his Hot Rod friends including Gary Breaux and Mike Peoples. He loved riding his Harley with Bill, A.G. Gaudin, and Dickie- even accomplished the Tail of the Dragon. These recent years, he was involved with nostalgic drag racing - along with his best friends, Hubert Dunbar and Robbie Duthu and family. He enjoyed chillin out with Allie McClure (cousin), Sully, Gene Hernandez, and Jerry Ramsey. He will be missed by Ulysses Porche, who referred to Mr. Robert as his very own encyclopedia. He was very talented and blessed, there was nothing he couldn't fix or make- an ultimate craftsmen. Above all, he loved Jesus and his family. He was a grad of Catholic High and member of Community Bible Church. Many thanks to Dr. Hathorn and all the first responders.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Community Bible Church
JUN
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Community Bible Church
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
