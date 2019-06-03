Robert Earl Anthony Roy "Uncle Bob" was born on May 27, 1929. He passed away on June 1, 2019 at the age of 90. He is survived by his sisters, Marie Burroughs and Anna Lou Davis, along with numerous nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. Preceded in death by his wife, McCoy Hancock Roy, his parents, Joseph Clement Alfred Raphael Roy and Amanda Louise Patin Roy, sisters, Isabelle Roy Stenger, Theresa Roy Seiler, Marjorie Roy, and brothers, Raphael Waldo Roy, Clement B. "Bert" Roy, Lynwood Jerome "L.J." Roy, and Sidney Dell Roy. He graduated from Catholic High in 1946. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served as a Radioman during the Korean War. He graduated from LSU in electrical engineering and worked for A.T.&T. until his retirement. He was recognized by the White House for his work with NASA. He was a longtime member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Palmyra, VA. He was a past member of the Lake Monticello Auxiliary Coast Guard and a Licensed Pilot. He enjoyed music, traveling, and LSU sports. He was a member of the Lake Monticello Romeo Club (retired old men eating out). Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 10:30 until service time at 11AM. He will be buried at a later date next to his beloved wife, McCoy in Charlottesville, VA. The would like to extend a special thanks to the wonderful staff at Amber Terrace Assisted Living for their care and kindness.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 3 to June 5, 2019