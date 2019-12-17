Robert Earl Brown Sr.

Robert Earl Brown, Sr., entered into eternal rest on December 15, 2019 at the age of 81. He was a retiree of the U. S. Army and U. S. Postal Service. Survived by his wife, Wanda "Gwen" Henderson Brown; daughters, Lisa Franklin, Linda Cage, Connie Steen and Robin Parker; son, Robert E. Brown, Jr.; sisters-in-law, Ora Lee Brown and April Brown; brothers, Willie Brown (Denise), Essie (Shirley) Brown, David Brown, Billy Brown and Herman Brown; 5 grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Rosie and Andrew Brown. Visitation Thursday, December 19, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Friday, December 20, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center. Rev. Nolan Carlin, officiating. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2019
