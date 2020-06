Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Earl Moore passed June 5, at age 85. He leaved to cherish 1 son Cecil Earl Moore, 2 sisters Dorothy Washington and Yvonne Williams and a host of family, friends and loved ones. Professional Services Entrusted to A Hamilton Platinum Funeral Service.

