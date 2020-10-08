"Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself, that where I am, there ye may be also." - John 14:1-3. Robert Earl (Bob) Smith, Jr., passed away on October 2, 2020, surrounded by his family to live forever with his Savior, Jesus Christ. Bob was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on February 1, 1941. He was 79 years old. He graduated from Baton Rouge High School in 1959 and from Louisiana College, Pineville, Louisiana, in 1963. At Louisiana College, he received a degree in Business Administration. Upon graduation, he returned to Baton Rouge and became employed by Uniroyal Chemical, known today as Chemtura Corporation, his only employer for the next 42 years until he retired in 2003 as an Account Executive for the Specialty Chemicals Group. Bob was a member of both his high school and college football teams. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and cheering on the LSU Tigers and the Saints with his family. Bob was a charter member of Broadmoor Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was also a member of Formations Sunday School Class, a member of the Sanctuary choir, and sang in a gospel quartet group for 25 years. Bob was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He had a contagious zest for life and was always ready to support others. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carolyn Coxe Smith; a son, David Kirby Smith of Geismar, LA; a grandson, Landen David Smith of Geismar, LA; a step-grandson, Zachery Cleveland of Baton Rouge, LA; a sister, Lynn Smith (Charles) Jackson of Richardson, TX; a sister-in-law, Sandra Coxe Fortenberry of Prairieville, LA; three brothers-in-law, Robert A. Coxe, Jr. of Covington, LA; Charles E. (Sharon) Coxe of Roselle, IL; Don I. (Marilyn) Coxe of McCalla, AL; and numerous nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Diana Michelle Smith, his parents, Robert Earl Smith, Sr., and Zuelle Sandifer Smith, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert Allen Coxe and Lillian Magee Coxe. A graveside service was held privately. The family wishes to thank all of Bob's healthcare givers from OLOL and The Carpenter House for their excellent care, and to the OLOL Trauma Team for their care and wonderful support during Bob's illness, especially Dr. Scott Soleau. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are encouraged to make donations to Broadmoor Baptist Church Music Ministry (9755 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815) or to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home (P.O. Box 4196, Monroe, LA 71211).

