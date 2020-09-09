1/1
Robert Edward Porter
Mr. Robert Edward Porter, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on September 5, 2020 at the age of 89. Mr. Robert was born on November 12, 1930 in Baton Rouge to parents Walter and Rosa Porter. He was a graduate of McKinley High School, and attended Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He worked for over 30 years as a Food Service Specialist at LSU. He was baptized in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on November 29, 1981. As a member of The Church, he served as a High Priest and President of the Sunday school. He worked in the Baton Rouge Temple for 7 years. Other than his family, his true passions were hunting and fishing. He tried fishing with his lovely wife once, but when a fish nibbled on the line of her rod and reel, and her reaction to the nibble was to throw the rod & reel into the water, he quickly embraced other quality time moments with his wife. Preceded in death by parents, Walter Van and Rosa Lea Porter; brother, Lloyd Ray Porter; sister, Rita Porter; grandmother, Lilly Price; and son, Robert E. Porter, Jr. Mr. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Helen Porter; daughters, Robin Porter, Sharon Porter-Cable; son, Gerald Porter, Sr.; god-daughter, Debra Mills; grandchild, who was the apple of his eye, Bria Campbell; as close as a daughter could be, Laura Young; oldest cousins Joyce Fay Britten, Betty Jo Tanner and Ella Mae Jefferson; and nieces Nyla Dixon and Loyce Renee Porter. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4:00 p.m-7:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be private. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Landmark South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their compassionate care of our loved one throughout the past few years.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
