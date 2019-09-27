|
Robert Edward Waltman, Chicago native and long-time resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully at his home on September 25, 2019 at the age of 85. Known to most as Bob, and his family as Big Bob, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, coach, co-worker, and friend. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Kathleen Marie Kehl Waltman of New Orleans; his children, Robert Edward "REW" Waltman, Jr. (Svend), Katherine Ebba Waltman O'Brien (Richard), and Charles Erik Waltman (Wynne); grandchildren, Robert Edward Waltman, III (Ashley), Katherine Kehl Waltman, Carroll Alexander "Alex" Waltman (Samantha), Lela Elizabeth "Betsy" Waltman Reiprecht (T.J.), Kathleen O'Brien (Michael), Bonnie O'Brien (Seth), Megan Waltman Perry (Josh), and Jordan Waltman; great grandchildren, Robert Edward Waltman, IV, and Piper Waltman. Visitation will take place at Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home (11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816) on Sunday, September 29 from 5pm-7pm and again Monday September 30 from 9am-11am with the memorial service immediately following. Bob was valedictorian of Pass Christian High School in 1951, graduated from the University of Mississippi's first Mechanical Engineering Class in 1955, and served as Ensign on the USS Haas. After his Navy discharge, he received his Masters of Engineering from LSU and took a job at Ethyl Corporation where he worked for 35 years, earning 7 patents and his MBA. Aside from his love for his family, his passion was baseball. He coached various programs over 20 years, including the American Legion program where he also served as Baseball Commissioner for and Nicholson Post 38 Commander. He was a member of the LSU Baseball Coaches Committee since its inception and the Baton Rouge Kid's Baseball Clinic since 1969. Bob also mentored many students and served as an Alumni Advisor for Mechanical Engineering Students at LSU. He was a master craftsman in woodworking and sang in a babershop quartet. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Spirit & Truth Ministries International, 12553 Archery Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70815 or PayPal.me/SpiritandTruthInt
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019