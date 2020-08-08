Robert "Bobby" Ellis Palmer, a loving father and grandfather passed peacefully in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 19, 2020, surrounded by family. He was born September 20, 1930 at Ingleside in Amite, LA to Charles B.W. Palmer and Maud Ellis Palmer. Bobby went to grammar school in La Lima, Honduras and in Amite. He also attended Amite High School, the Teacher's Training School at SLU, and Sewanee Military Academy. After graduating from SLU, he attended LSU Law School. He practiced law for 62 years in Tangipahoa and the surrounding parishes. Bobby enjoyed spending time with family and friends, telling stories, singing in choirs, and traveling. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed playing guitar and piano. He was a devout communicant of the Episcopal Church. Bobby is survived by his four daughters, Caroline Weber, Charlottesville, VA, Maria Palmer (Dale Nassar), Amite, Julie Trevino (Omar), Chino Hills, CA, and Alyssa Bowser (Colin), Santa Cruz, CA and seven grandchildren, Ian (Jessie Kelley) and Dylan Weber, Adriana and Gabrielle Trevino, Annelise, Andrew and Laird Bowser. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, his infant daughter Marcelle, his two brothers Charles and Digby, and his former wife Linda Johnson Palmer. There will be a celebration of life with a date to be determined due to Covid-19. Interment will be in the Ellis Cemetery in Amite. For an online guestbook and additional details, please visit http://www.mckneelys.com.