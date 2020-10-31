Robert "Bobby" Ellis Palmer's celebration of life service will be at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation in Amite, Louisiana Saturday November 7th at 2:00PM. Interment will be at the Ellis Cemetery in Amite. Also a video of his memorial service will be available on his Facebook Page. Bobby, a loving father and grandfather departed peacefully July 19th, 2020. He crossed over from this life into heaven while in his home in Amite, LA surrounded by his devoted family. He was born September 20, 1930 at Ingleside in Amite to Charles B.W. Palmer and Maud Ellis Palmer. Bobby went to grammar school in La Lima, Honduras and in Amite. He also attended Amite High School, the Teacher's Training School at SLU, and Sewanee Military Academy. After graduating from SLU, he attended LSU Law School. He practiced law for 62 years. Bobby enjoyed spending time with family and friends, telling stories, singing in choirs, swimming and traveling. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed playing guitar and piano, especially for his grandchildren. He found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He never wanted to miss any party. He was a devout, lifelong communicant at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation. He lived out his faith in his devoted service to others. Bobby is survived by four daughters, Caroline Weber, Charlottesville, VA, Maria Palmer (Dale Nassar), Amite, Julie Trevino (Omar), Chino Hills, CA, and Alyssa Bowser (Colin) , Santa Cruz, CA and seven grandchildren, Ian (Jessie Kelley) and Dylan Weber, Adriana and Gabrielle Trevino, Annelise, Andrew and Laird Bowser. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, his infant daughter Marcelle Palmer, his two brothers Charles Palmer and Digby Palmer, and his former wife Linda Johnson Palmer. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, P. O. Box 722, Amite, LA. 70422. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook and link to his service visit http://www.mckneelys.com.