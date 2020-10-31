1/1
Robert Ellis "Bobby" Palmer
1930 - 2020
Robert "Bobby" Ellis Palmer's celebration of life service will be at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation in Amite, Louisiana Saturday November 7th at 2:00PM. Interment will be at the Ellis Cemetery in Amite. Also a video of his memorial service will be available on his Facebook Page. Bobby, a loving father and grandfather departed peacefully July 19th, 2020. He crossed over from this life into heaven while in his home in Amite, LA surrounded by his devoted family. He was born September 20, 1930 at Ingleside in Amite to Charles B.W. Palmer and Maud Ellis Palmer. Bobby went to grammar school in La Lima, Honduras and in Amite. He also attended Amite High School, the Teacher's Training School at SLU, and Sewanee Military Academy. After graduating from SLU, he attended LSU Law School. He practiced law for 62 years. Bobby enjoyed spending time with family and friends, telling stories, singing in choirs, swimming and traveling. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed playing guitar and piano, especially for his grandchildren. He found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He never wanted to miss any party. He was a devout, lifelong communicant at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation. He lived out his faith in his devoted service to others. Bobby is survived by four daughters, Caroline Weber, Charlottesville, VA, Maria Palmer (Dale Nassar), Amite, Julie Trevino (Omar), Chino Hills, CA, and Alyssa Bowser (Colin) , Santa Cruz, CA and seven grandchildren, Ian (Jessie Kelley) and Dylan Weber, Adriana and Gabrielle Trevino, Annelise, Andrew and Laird Bowser. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, his infant daughter Marcelle Palmer, his two brothers Charles Palmer and Digby Palmer, and his former wife Linda Johnson Palmer. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, P. O. Box 722, Amite, LA. 70422. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook and link to his service visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Episcopal Church of the Incarnation
Funeral services provided by
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite - Amite
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA 70422
(985) 748-7178
Memories & Condolences

August 12, 2020
Good-bye old friend. Maybe we can meet upstairs and again rap about our good fun times. Rader Jackson
Rader Jackson
Friend
August 11, 2020
Deepest sympathy. Great memories of his mother. We are distantly related to the Ellis family.
Julia Bickham LeBlanc
Acquaintance
August 8, 2020
Mr. Robert was very instrumental in helping find the history of our old house here in Ponchatoula. At one time his parents live in our house. He was also helpful in finding some of the millwork and doors that were originally in our home. He brought family members and friends to visit as we were renovating. Mr. Robert was one of the friendliest people to welcome us to Ponchatoula. We send our condolences to the family.
Cynthia & George Orgeron
Friend
July 23, 2020
Maria, Caroline, Julie, and Alyssa, We will miss your soft-spoken, smiling father who shared his loving and kind heart with you, his family, friends, and all of us. We will treasure his memories and always glance at the awesome family photos we have in our family room and albums. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, and we remember the times he visited Omar, Julie, Adriana and Gabby and we were fortunate to be present in Chino Hills and watch him play board games in the dining area especially Scrabble and checkers. He also entertained us playing the keyboard, and we most certainly enjoyed sharing meals at Omar and Julie's home and of course having dinner at local restaurants. Prayers are being sent to you for healing. We pray that our Almighty Father grants him eternal peace as he departs on his journey to God's Heavenly Kingdom. Hugs and kisses to all of you. Joe and Hilda Treviño, Laredo, Texas.
Joe and Hilda Trevi&#241;o
July 22, 2020
Enjoyed having your dad as our next door neighbor for almost 20 years. He was a kind, intelligent man. I know you all will miss him.
Sherry Reeve
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
Maria, Caroline and family,
Mark, Marcie and I are thinking of you all during this time of loss. Prayers are being sent for your comfort and healing. Remember his big, beautiful smile.
Mark, Bertie and Marcie Jenkins
Friend
July 21, 2020
No man has ever lived with more compassion for the less fortunate. And he leaves for his family treasures of immense value that could not have been purchased for any price: his memories, and his good name.
Chuck E. Tate
Friend
July 21, 2020
To

Maria plamer your daddy was a wonderful person was a wonderful person very loving and so kind I would never ever forget him and so thankful for the things that he done for me he'll always be in my heart I will always miss him . Love you all Janice Bullock
Janice Bullock
Friend
July 21, 2020
Love you Mr.Robret Palmer thank you for everything.love and miss you.
Janice Bullock
Friend
July 20, 2020
I am sorry for your loss, dear Palmer clan. Caroline brought me to meet your dad in 1986, and I thought he was a character out of a Mark Twain novel. And I didn't even know of all of his tremendous generosity. I am glad that he as able to live a long and fulfilling life, creating better conditions for so many people. I know Caroline loved him dearly. Rest In Peace, well deserved.
Joan Churchill
Acquaintance
July 20, 2020
With his daughters and grandchildren. Palmer Palooza August 2013, Port Townsend, WA
Alyssa Bowser
Daughter
July 20, 2020
I am thinking of you all and offer my prayers. I met your dad just once at the VA Film Festival, which he seemed to enjoy. Sounds like he lived a productive, long life. May you find peace in your shared remembrances of him.
Dana Palmer
Acquaintance
July 20, 2020
Caroline, Maria, Julie and Alyssa..sorry for your loss. I have found memories of our families spending time together. I pray for your comfort in this time of sorrow.

Love to all,
Dallas Johnson, Jr.
"Bubba"
July 20, 2020
I cherish so many fun childhood memories running in and out of y'alls yellow home in Ponchatoula... I can still hear the screen door slam behind us! Your daddy was such a kind, gentle man with such a sweet spirit and beautiful smile. Praying God's grace over all of you and that HE fill that empty place in your heart with precious memories in the days ahead. Much love- Suzanne Hooker Patrick
Suzanne Patrick
Friend
July 20, 2020
Maria, Caroline, Julie and Alyssa - we are so sorry to hear about Mr. Bobby. Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you.
Margie (Lindsey) and Anthony Lascaro
Friend
July 20, 2020
All things came flashing back when you, Caroline and your parents lived next door to my parents and my siblings. Crazy crazy times but good times for all. Mom loved when Julie entered the picture. Unfortunately I was not around. May God bless all of you.
Cookie Currier Coxwell
Friend
July 20, 2020
Caroline, Maria, Julie and 'Lyssa,
Your dad was such a sweet, funny, sensitive and caring man. I'm very sorry for your loss. May God bless you, and may His Holy Spirit comfort you.
In sympathy and love,
Sarah Johnson
Family
July 19, 2020
Maria & Family,
Bob and I send our deepest sympathy to you and your family on the loss of Mr. Bobby. Our prayers are with you.
Bob & Ginger Landry
Friend
July 19, 2020
Maria and family...my sincere sympathy
Connie Vessier
Friend
July 19, 2020
Robert handled my Loan when I moved to Amite. RIP
Huey P Duncan
Friend
