Robert "Bob" Emerson Meek, age 85, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed into the presence of the Lord on February 12, 2019 when his faith became sight. Bob was born in Ford City, PA. He married his high school sweetheart, Doris, and they were married for 66 years. The family moved to Houston in the early Fifties. In 1964, they relocated to Baton Rouge and later that year they became founding members of Community Bible Church. Bob served on the Elder Board and taught the young adult Sunday School Class. He led many Bible studies at CBC and around the city through the years. His teaching touched many lives. He was President of Capital Rubber and Specialty and retired in 1993. In the early 1980s, the family purchased a vacation home in the Grand Lake Colorado area, where he spent many retirement summers and ski vacations. They were active members of Stillwater Chapel in Grand Lake and were a part of a mission team to Cuba. They enjoyed traveling throughout the world with family and friends. A kind loving man, he was known by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as "Bampi". He will missed by his family and many friends, but his presence is now with the Lord and his Valentine of 66 years. He is survived by his son, David Meek of Colorado Springs, CO; daughter, Terri M. Douglas and husband Joseph "Ed" of Baton Rouge, LA; son, Stephen Meek and wife Julie Meek of Baton Rouge, LA; grandchildren, Stacie Price and husband Jesse of Singapore; Katy Woltmann and husband Josh of Vicksburg, MS; Christina LaFleur and husband Paul of Lafayette, LA,; Laura Meek of Edinburgh, Scotland; Douglas Meek and wife Katie of New Orleans, LA; 6 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Lois Meek of Baton Rouge, LA. He is preceded in death by his wife, Doris Jean Meek. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, Baton Rouge, LA, on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will resume on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Community Bible Church, Baton Rouge, LA, from 10:00 am until funeral services at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be David Meek, Stephen Meek, Ed Douglas, Paul LaFleur, and Douglas Meek. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The , http://alzbr.org/donate/. The family of Bob Meek would like to thank the staff at The Blake at The Grove Assisted Living. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary