Robert Emile Mire, Sr., a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend, passed away at OLOL on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the age of 83. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines. He was an avid golfer, LSU fan, and Saints fan. He loved the Tigers. He is survived by his children, Sonia Mire Roddy and husband Duke, Robie Mire D'Agostino and husband Paul, and Robert "Chad" Emile Mire, Jr.; grandchildren, Chelsea Roddy Murphy and husband Colby, Caitlin Roddy and friend Shea Wing, Eric Roberts, Alyssa D'Agostino, Nicholas D'Agostino, and Kylie Mire; great-grandchildren, Elias, and Memphis; sister, Mona Mire Toney; sister-in-law, Dorothy Cop Mire; and numerous nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wives, Cathy Cummings Mire and Marlena Mire; parents, Percy Emile and Mary Clara Martin Mire; brother, James E. Mire. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. The family would like to thank Dr. Griffith and the wonderful staff at OLOL. For his love of the Tigers, please wear your purple and gold for the service. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020