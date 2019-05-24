Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Eugene Goleman Jr.. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Eugene Goleman, Jr., a native of Pineville, LA and a resident of Port Vincent, LA, passed away at The Crossing on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the age of 74. He worked as a foreman in Asphalt Construction for 50 years- latest Employers Barber Bros & Sullivan Construction Co. He is survived by his children, Bobby Goleman, Tina Marcotte and husband Michael, Lisa G. Smith, and Angie Moreau and husband Mitchell, Kristy Pizzolato and husband Jaby, and; grandchildren, Stacy Goleman, Kayla Goleman, Corey Lachney, Kandas Stoker, Kristy McDonald, Brady Marcotte, Austin Marcotte, Laney Deaville, Collin Smith, Carliona Goleman, Jaden Goleman, Alexis Pizzolato, Andrew Pizzolato, and Colton Goleman; 11 great-grandkids; siblings, Shirley Lacaze and husband Alfred, Roy E. Goleman and wife Cookie, and Paula Turnage and husband Bobby; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Robbie Lee Goleman; parents Robert Sr. and Celena Goleman; brothers, Jesse, Ray, and Lerry Goleman. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 9 a.m. until Funeral Service at 6 p.m.

