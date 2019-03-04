Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A ceremony celebrating the life of Robert F. Gossard will be held Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, visitation begins at 9. Bob was born December 23, 1942 and was a native of Olla, LA. He died February 28, 2019 at the age of 76 in Baton Rouge, due to complications following pneumonia. He was a graduate of LaSalle High School in Olla, and attended Louisiana Tech and USL. Bob's profession was marketing building materials, college textbooks, pharmaceuticals, and eyeglass frames. During retirement he became a very active member of Our Lady of Mercy. Bob volunteered for parish fair, Heritage House, perpetual adoration, and St. Matthew's Guild. He brought Holy Communion to the homebound and hospitalized, and served as lector, sacristan and minister of Holy Communion. He is preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Margery Gossard of Olla, LA. He is survived by his partner, Kevin Sweeney, and a brother Ralph Gossard (Penny). He is also survived by a nephew and niece, Geoffrey Gossard and Laura Rowley, as well as by four great nephews and a great niece. In lieu of flowers, Bob would have appreciated donations to Companion Animal Alliance, 2550 Gourrier Ave., B.R., LA 70820. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2019

