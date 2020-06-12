Robert Ford, Jr., entered into eternal rest at his residence in Baker, Louisiana on Monday, June 8, 2020. He was a 98 year old native of Killoden, Louisiana; U.S. Army Veteran having served in WWII; and retired Director of Agriculture at Southern University. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary conducted by Rev. Timothy Smith on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 11:00 am until service at 12:30 pm; interment at Louisiana National Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of 74 years of Vera P. Ford; children, Betty (Dennis) Edwards, Robert (Margie) Ford, Fannie (Bruce) Matthews, Garry (Marilyn) Ford, Darryl (Monique) Ford, and Tranny (Shannon) Ford and three generations of grandchildren. Preceded in death by his children, Walter Ford and Brenda Ward and a grandson, Brandon Ford. Service will be live streamed via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's FB page. He was a member of Mt. Bethel B.C.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store