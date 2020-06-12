Robert Ford Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Ford, Jr., entered into eternal rest at his residence in Baker, Louisiana on Monday, June 8, 2020. He was a 98 year old native of Killoden, Louisiana; U.S. Army Veteran having served in WWII; and retired Director of Agriculture at Southern University. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary conducted by Rev. Timothy Smith on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 11:00 am until service at 12:30 pm; interment at Louisiana National Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of 74 years of Vera P. Ford; children, Betty (Dennis) Edwards, Robert (Margie) Ford, Fannie (Bruce) Matthews, Garry (Marilyn) Ford, Darryl (Monique) Ford, and Tranny (Shannon) Ford and three generations of grandchildren. Preceded in death by his children, Walter Ford and Brenda Ward and a grandson, Brandon Ford. Service will be live streamed via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's FB page. He was a member of Mt. Bethel B.C.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Viewing
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Miller & Daughter Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Service
12:30 PM
Miller & Daughter Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved