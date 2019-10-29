Guest Book View Sign Service Information Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory 2000 N Morrison Blvd Hammond , LA 70401 (985)-345-5801 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Bedico Baptist Church 28156 Hwy 22 Bedico , LA View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Bedico Baptist Church 28156 Hwy 22 East Ponchatoula , LA View Map Service 11:00 AM Send Flowers Obituary

Robert George Hyde; Born August 1, 1938, went to be with our lord on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Bobby, as he was known to all, was born in Hammond, Louisiana, first born son of Jesse George (Doc) and Daisy Fitzgerald Hyde. He was a member and deacon at Bedico Baptist Church and a member of The Gideons International for more than 30 years. Bobby was a third generation butcher and owner of Hyde Packing Company, a rancher, cattle buyer, lifetime member and former president of Louisiana Cattleman's Association, and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. He loved and owned many animals, a variety of bovines including Cross Breeds, Long Horns, Watusi and Buffalo, together with Horses, Goats, Sheep, Deer, Peacocks and even a Bear named Lucy. He was also known for the many varieties of muscadines he grew. Bobby is survived by his beloved childhood sweetheart and wife of 63 years, Janice Coumes Hyde; by daughters Fern Hyde Tricou and husband Scott, Robin Hyde Brady and husband Derek; and by son, Robert Jesse Hyde and wife Brigette; grandchildren, Ashton Montana Rose Brady, Robert Beau Derek Brady, Irma Shelby Hyde; sisters, JoAnn Hyde Johnson (Douglas), Nancy Carol Hyde Baham (Curtis); brother, Norman Carl Hyde (Gertie); together with many, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse George (Doc) and Daisy Fitzgerald Hyde; and grandparents, George J. and Augustine Baret Hyde, Robert Thorn and Bertha Dutruch Fitzgerald. The family would like to express their appreciation to the many family and friends for prayers, love, food and help provided. We also wish to thank the nurses and staff at North Oaks Hospice for their help and support. Donations in Bobby's memory may be made to The Gideons International or North Oaks Hospice. Family and friends will be received at Bedico Baptist Church, 28156 Highway 22 East, Ponchatoula, Louisiana 70454, on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation will continue at the church on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9:00 am until funeral services begin at 11:00 am with his cousin Susan Lana Hafner officiating. Interment will follow at Cooper Cemetery in Robert, Louisiana. Mr. Bobby's guest book is available at Robert George Hyde; Born August 1, 1938, went to be with our lord on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Bobby, as he was known to all, was born in Hammond, Louisiana, first born son of Jesse George (Doc) and Daisy Fitzgerald Hyde. He was a member and deacon at Bedico Baptist Church and a member of The Gideons International for more than 30 years. Bobby was a third generation butcher and owner of Hyde Packing Company, a rancher, cattle buyer, lifetime member and former president of Louisiana Cattleman's Association, and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. He loved and owned many animals, a variety of bovines including Cross Breeds, Long Horns, Watusi and Buffalo, together with Horses, Goats, Sheep, Deer, Peacocks and even a Bear named Lucy. He was also known for the many varieties of muscadines he grew. Bobby is survived by his beloved childhood sweetheart and wife of 63 years, Janice Coumes Hyde; by daughters Fern Hyde Tricou and husband Scott, Robin Hyde Brady and husband Derek; and by son, Robert Jesse Hyde and wife Brigette; grandchildren, Ashton Montana Rose Brady, Robert Beau Derek Brady, Irma Shelby Hyde; sisters, JoAnn Hyde Johnson (Douglas), Nancy Carol Hyde Baham (Curtis); brother, Norman Carl Hyde (Gertie); together with many, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse George (Doc) and Daisy Fitzgerald Hyde; and grandparents, George J. and Augustine Baret Hyde, Robert Thorn and Bertha Dutruch Fitzgerald. The family would like to express their appreciation to the many family and friends for prayers, love, food and help provided. We also wish to thank the nurses and staff at North Oaks Hospice for their help and support. Donations in Bobby's memory may be made to The Gideons International or North Oaks Hospice. Family and friends will be received at Bedico Baptist Church, 28156 Highway 22 East, Ponchatoula, Louisiana 70454, on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation will continue at the church on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9:00 am until funeral services begin at 11:00 am with his cousin Susan Lana Hafner officiating. Interment will follow at Cooper Cemetery in Robert, Louisiana. Mr. Bobby's guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close