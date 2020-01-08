Robert Glynn 'Buz' Tidwell, a loving husband, father, Papa, brother and friend; passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the age of 75. He was a long time employee of Shintech where he retired from, during his off time Robert spent his life also performing as a real estate agent and preparing taxes, he also spent many hours volunteering at Angleton EMS. His favorite pastime was being a Papa to his grandchildren. He was a resident of Addis, LA, former resident of Angleton, TX and a native of Cleveland, MS. Private family services will be held. Robert is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ronnie Tidwell; daughters, Michelle Tidwell Olano and husband Payton, and Renee Tidwell; grandchildren, Chris Tidwell, Josh and Mackenzie Campbell; sisters, Sandra Bonney and Charlotte Sappleton; brother, Jimmy Davis; and numerous cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Glyn and Mary "Peggy" McDill Tidwell; and brother, William "Mac" Tidwell. Robert was a huge Astros fan and enjoyed his games on his computers. He was a graduate of Cleveland High School and Delta State University. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020