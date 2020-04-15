Mostly know as Robo to his friends. Robo passed away Friday, April 10 at home surrounded by family. He was 47. He ran a successful welding and fabrication business. He was a resident of Plaquemine, La. He is survived by his children Amber Granger and Emmanuel Granger. Mother, Trudy B. Peavy, Step Father, Darrell Peavy who raised him as his own, Father, Harold Orillion and Lorraine Orillion, sister, Cherie M. Blackley and Daniel Echols, brother, Neil Granger, numerous nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by material grandparents, Earl and Bernice Boudreaux, Mary Ann Sparks. Robo was a devout Christian who was the anchor of his family. He enjoyed cooking, sharing God's Word, being with his children and racing. He will be missed by all who knew him. Special thanks to the nurses and staff of Comfort Care Hospice of Plaquemine, La. Thanks for all of the support from family and friends. Due to the Covid-19 virus, a celebration will be held at a later date.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020.